COO & Principal

Del Amo Construction

General Contractors

Mitch Hudson began his construction career in 1977 in the concrete and carpentry trades. In 1981, he worked as an estimator at McAlpine & Salyer and moved his way up the ranks to operations manager. Seven years later, he joined Del Amo Construction as a project manager and within a year was asked to take over the concrete division. In 2002, he became a partner and his role expanded to operations manager, as well as corporate safety officer.

Hudson created Del Amo’s Safety Program, implementing master subcontracts, hiring, onboarding, and training new superintendents. He created the bid analysis documents used by project managers, managed subcontracts and the insurance process, and created the scope of work documents? still used today by Del Amo’s Pre-Construction Department. Currently, Hudson is the COO and Project Executive running Del Amo’s largest jobs.