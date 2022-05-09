Founder & CEO

Investors Management Group (IMG)

IMG founder & CEO Neil Schimmel continues to serve made-to-order multifamily investment offerings to his company’s network of over 1,000 accredited investors. And investors’ appetite for apartments has only grown stronger in recent years. Total capital in IMG-sponsored multifamily real estate exceeds half a billion.

In the last year, Schimmel’s Woodland Hills-based firm has more than doubled its national transaction volume. In Texas alone, IMG recently scooped up over 1,300 multifamily units, growing their portfolio to 4,600 total units currently under management across 10 U.S. metros. Portfolio sales have delivered an average 27% IRR over the last decade. IMG has long followed a signature strategy of buying intrinsic value at an attractive price per pound in dynamic locations that are affordable for renters. Schimmel’s signature personal quality is his “silent support” in the lives of countless others.