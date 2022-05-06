CEO and Founder

Parkview Financial

Banks/Lenders

Paul Rahimian is CEO of Parkview Financial. The firm manages a national debt fund that provides construction financing to ground-up real estate development projects. Paul founded Parkview Financial in early 2009 and has since originated hundreds of commercial and residential loans, always plying his trademark, hands-on management style. He has been widely recognized as an industry pioneer as he was one of the first to offer complete integration of loan origination and servicing under one roof. Paul received his bachelor’s degree from UCLA in Business/Economics and his Juris Doctorate from USC.