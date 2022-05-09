Partner

Sklar Kirsh

Peter R. Fischer is a partner with Sklar Kirsh LLP and a member of the firm’s Real Estate and Corporate departments. He is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clients include developers, operators, syndicators, private equity providers, restaurateurs, investors and lenders.

Peter’s practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, including acquisitions, dispositions, equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, joint ventures, leasing, and financing. He routinely works on transactions involving multi-family, assisted living, restaurants, hotels & hospitality, construction, industrial, office, and raw land, as well as mobile homes and self-storage facilities. In the corporate realm, Fischer focuses on private, mid-market M&A matters, stock and asset transactions, fund formation, syndication, and private placements. He represents a broad range of companies, funds, investors, and entrepreneurs, and also counsels his clients on crisis management, pre-litigation workouts, and investor, partnership, and shareholder disputes.