Rafael Cohen

Senior Vice President & Team Leader

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Banks/Lenders

Rafael works as the Team Leader in the Commercial Real Estate unit in IDB California. IDB Bank caters our offerings to a variety of clients, including high net worth clients. He manages, along with his team members, all aspects of the client relationship, from financing their real estate investments to handling their private banking needs. Rafael received a Bachelor of Science from Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business in 2004 and worked in NYC for six months as a loan broker for Meridian Capital, before moving permanently to Los Angeles, California in 2005, where he began his banking career working for First Bank in Beverly Hills. Later in 2006, he joined the IDB Commercial Real Estate team.