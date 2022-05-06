Marcus & Millichap

Senior Managing Director | Investments; Executive Director, National Multi Housing Group

Rick Raymundo was the top-producing sales agent in the Marcus & Millichap Los Angeles office for the third consecutive year in 2021. That year, he was also the only agent within Marcus & Millichap Los Angeles to earn the firm’s top annual national honor: The Chairman’s Circle of Excellence Award. During both 2020 and 2021, Mr. Raymundo earned a National Achievement Award for total sales, continuing an impressive run during which he has earned this award 18 times in his 19-year career.

Despite his relatively short tenure at Marcus & Millichap, Rick gained early membership into Marcus & Millichap’s exclusive Seven Figure Club in 2006, the firm’s Eight Figure Club in 2019, and he currently ranks in the firm’s top 2% in career earnings. He is currently Marcus & Millichap Los Angeles’ top agent and specializes in Los Angeles County and San Fernando Valley multifamily investments.

