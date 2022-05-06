CEO & Founder

TruAmerica Multifamily

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Robert E. Hart is CEO of TruAmerica Multifamily, a Los Angeles-based, vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that also has regional offices in Virginia and Texas. Founded by Hart in 2013, TruAmerica has experienced a meteoric rise within the commercial real estate industry, growing into one of the most active multifamily investors in the country. The company has more than $15 billion in assets under management; the firm and its partners own and operate more than 58,000 units across 16 states.

The youngest firm on the NHMC Top 50, TruAmerica’s consistent growth is indicative of the vision that Hart had when he started the company. TruAmerica’s phenomenal growth has fueled by Hart’s vision that the repositioning of Class B apartment communities would provide a tremendous value proposition for investors and demonstrate that value add is not a niche play but a preferred investment strategy that offers higher returns and more opportunities.