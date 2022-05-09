Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Robin Finch is a partner in the Real Estate Group at Greenberg Glusker. She has broad experience advising owners, developers, tenants, contractors and borrowers in all areas of real estate, including purchase and sale transactions, leasing agreements, borrower-side financing, construction and design contracts, entity structuring, and succession-planning asset management.

Finch has a particular expertise in commercial and residential construction projects. She has represented numerous developers and construction industry professionals in negotiating and drafting fixed price, cost plus and guaranteed maximum price construction contracts, as well as related design-build, architectural, subcontractor, design and engineering agreements. Among her recent successes has been her work representing Westside developers in predevelopment and construction loans for mixed-use and multi-family residential projects. She also represented office, retail and industrial landlords in rent deferral and other lease amendments triggered by the pandemic.