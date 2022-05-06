(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Professional Services Advisors

Ryan Barncastle is a business transactional attorney with significant experience in several legal disciplines, namely corporate, real estate, securities and private equity. Given his skill and strength as a dealmaker, Ryan’s clients appreciate that they can rely on him as a trusted adviser regarding complex transactions. A licensed real estate broker, his real estate practice includes representing institutions, investment companies, lenders, developers, brokers, operators and property management firms in connection with financing, syndication, acquisition, disposition and leasing matters. Ryan’s diverse client base reflects his ability to assist real estate professionals in virtually all aspects of the “deal,” and his spectrum of knowledge enables him to temporarily “wear a business hat” when a different perspective is necessary to help guide transactions to the “ribbon cutting.