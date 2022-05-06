First Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank)

Banks/Lenders

Ryan Reed is a highly accomplished financial services professional focused on helping his commercial real estate clients grow and succeed. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Delaware and has more than 19 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector. His most recent roles prior joining IDB Bank’s California team include five years as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Commercial and Business Banking at City National Bank in Beverly Hills, and Vice President, National Accounts Manager at JPMorgan Chase in Los Angeles. Other prior roles in the financial industry include five years as Banker and Wholesaler at JP Morgan Chase, and three years as Senior Credit Analyst at Bank of America.