(Christina Gandolfo/Photo by Christina Gandolfo)

American Realty Advisors

President

Scott Darling is the President of ARA and leads the firm’s Portfolio Management team. He serves as the Co-Portfolio Manager of ARA’s largest commingled fund, for which he has overseen the creation and implementation of the investment strategy since its inception in 2003. Mr. Darling also serves as a member of the firm’s Investment and Management Committees. Prior to joining ARA, Mr. Darling served as Director of Asset Management and Sales for the California office at Resolution Trust Corporation, where he was the senior asset officer responsible for the management and sale of over $60 billion in assets from savings and loan institutions.