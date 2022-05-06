Executive Vice President

Compass

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

A native of Los Angeles with over 11 years of experience in the Southern California commercial real estate market, Shaya Braverman is known for finding creative and ingenious solutions to assist in the acquisition and disposition of retail, NNN, and multifamily properties as well as big-box and mom-and-pop leases. In fact, he was ranked as the No. 1 Commercial Agent in all of Compass in 2020.

Braverman also spearheads and helps oversee Compass’ top commercial team, Partners CRE, which he started along with his partners, Morgan McMullin and Dario Svidler in 2019. Their first full year in operation (2020) they did $20 million and followed it with $225+ million in sales in 2021.