Managing Principal

Dekel Capital

Banks/Lenders

Shlomi Ronen is a managing principal and founder of Dekel Capital where he is focused on the raising equity and debt for investors and developers acquiring both performing and non-performing assets. He has worked in real estate for over 20 years and has spent the last 16 years working in a real estate capital advisory role. In the past 16 years he has placed more than $2.5 billion in equity, mezzanine, and debt financing for investors and developers throughout the United States. Prior to founding Dekel Capital he was a founding partner of Lucent Capital and opened and co-headed the Los Angeles office for the Carlton Group, a New York based real estate investment banking firm, and was a Senior Vice President at Los Angeles based George Smith Partners.