Holland & Knight LLP

Partner

Susan J. Booth is a Los Angeles real estate attorney with a national practice focused primarily on purchase, sale and capital market transactions involving data centers, hotels, office buildings, multifamily developments, shopping centers, industrial parks, senior-living centers and mixed-use projects. Ms. Booth represents domestic and international commercial banks, pension funds, private equity funds, debt funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and family offices and has closed more than $1 billion in transactions in each of the past several years. Ms. Booth’s extensive capital markets experience includes both commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) and portfolio loans. Even in the best of times, a portion of her practice is dedicated to assisting mortgage and mezzanine lenders, equity players and borrowers in developing and implementing strategies to resolve the issues arising from non-performing real estate assets. She has written and spoken extensively on loan workouts, and navigating through California’s anti-deficiency laws.