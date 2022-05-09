Thomas R. Sestanovich

Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

Since 1988 to present, Tom Sestanovich continues to represent large institutional developers, banks, life insurance companies, and serves as outside general counsel to some of California’s largest privately-owned family developers, and represents KB Management, ARKA Proper-ties Group, Black Equities, Michael Development, and Wells Fargo Bank. His practice is focused primarily on commercial real estate sales, acquisitions, securitized financings, and negotiating and documenting leases for office, retail, and industrial properties throughout the country.

Along with handling several million square feet of leasing in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, Sestanovich has been busy completing various commercial leases in Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Washington State. He is currently working on leasing 40,000 square feet of multi-floor office space to a large national law firm in an office tower in Jacksonville, Florida.