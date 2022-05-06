President

BrightView Landscape Development

General Contractors

Tom Donnelly is one of the most respected, accomplished and tenured commercial real estate leaders in the country. He brings more than 40 years of experience to his role leading BrightView Landscape Development, a commercial construction firm involved in building some the nation’s highest-profile developments, such as extensive landscape and water feature elements at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to New York’s Little Island park that was built on Pier 55.

Since joining Legacy ValleyCrest in 1980, Donnelly’s astute understanding of landscape construction, site development, team building and corporate leadership has proven instrumental in the company’s success. Notable projects BrightView has handled are construction assignments in California, including the Americana at Brand in Glendale, AT&T Park in San Francisco, the Chinese Gardens and the Japanese Gardens at the Huntington Library in San Marino, Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco, Long Beach Promenade, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.