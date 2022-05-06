Tony Cianciolo

Professional Service Advisors

Head of Acquisitions

Tony is responsible for leading MJW’s direct investments platform throughout the United States and sourcing investment opportunities primarily in the multifamily conventional space. Prior to joining MJW, Tony served as Director of Acquisitions at Hamilton Zanze, where he was responsible for deal sourcing and aligning investor equity with new investment opportunities. At Hamilton Zanze, he was integral in sourcing and closing more than 90 multifamily acquisitions across the country totaling over 21,000 units and $3.3B in transaction volume. Tony relocated to Atlanta in 2017 and New York in 2019 to grow the company portfolio by building relationships with brokers and sellers, which enabled Hamilton Zanze to significantly expand their footprint on the east coast as well as the southeast region. Tony previously worked in Ernst & Young’s Advisory Services division providing risk management analyses and process improvement consulting. Prior to EY, Tony worked at Montgomery Advisors.