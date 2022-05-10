Senior Director

Shawmut Design and Construction

General Contractors

Vincent Spataro has led Shawmut Design and Construction’s West Region to many firsts, from its first cross-laminated timber (CLT) project to its first ground-up building to its first performing arts center. In his role, Spataro is building and growing the West’s portfolio of commercial ground-up, tenant interior, sports venues, and retail work.

Spataro’s technical knowledge, presence in the market, and ability to build long-lasting relationships in a highly competitive environment are key attributes to his success -- and why he’s been the leader on some of Los Angeles’ most noteworthy and innovative projects including Apple Tower Theatre, SoFi Stadium, and what will be one of the largest CLT office buildings in the city at 843 N. Spring Street. It’s no surprise that with Spataro’s leadership, Shawmut West’s commercial revenue is slated to grow 91% year-over-year from 2021 to 2022.