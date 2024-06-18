Director of Specialty Sales

First Entertainment Credit Union

Alla Vardanyan, director of specialty sales, leads the virtual sales, business and A-list services at First Entertainment Credit Union. With over 12 years of experience in the financial industry and a combined portfolio of 3,700 entertainment members, she has played a crucial role in supporting consumers within the credit union and banking sectors and significantly contributed to First Entertainment’s success. As an inspirational leader committed to member service, Vardanyan actively supports the credit union’s strategies by prioritizing member needs and engaging with their individual stories. Fully embodying the organization’s core values, she actively participates in community and business events, including the most recent Art Directors Guild Awards Gala as well as receptions on the Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount and Sony studio lot locations.

