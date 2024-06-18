Partner

Cooley LLP

Dave Young, partner at Cooley LLP, is a highly respected attorney renowned for his expertise in various fields. One of his notable representations is his guidance of Kim Kardashian’s SKKN through a $200-million strategic transaction with Coty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics on a $600-million business combination with Coty. His track record speaks volumes, with notable transactions that include an acquisition of RepairSmith by AutoNation and a $200-million Series B financing round for Route. Beyond his legal practice, Young is deeply committed to community involvement. He has been a board member of ThursdayNights since 2012, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering connectivity and community in the L.A. innovation and growth economy.