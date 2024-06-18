Head of Media & Communications, Global Corporate Banking

J.P. Morgan

David Shaheen leads the media & communications group for global corporate banking at J.P. Morgan, where he has spent 15 years directing the entertainment client coverage team. Specializing in global advisory and financing services, his expertise spans film, television, music, live entertainment, video games and agencies. Under Shaheen’s leadership, J.P. Morgan has become a leading arranger of financings across the content landscape, with noteworthy transactions including significant deals for Regency Entertainment, Skydance Media, Hasbro, AppLovin Corporation, United Talent Agency, Concord Music and Wasserman Media. In April 2024, he was promoted to head of the expanded global corporate banking unit, underscoring his pivotal role in the firm’s global banking growth.

