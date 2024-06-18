(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Corporate Law

Blank Rome LLP

Robert L. Kahan has over 50 years of corporate transactional law practice in Los Angeles, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, franchising and licensing. He focuses primarily on representing A-list entertainment and lifestyle executives, celebrities and influencers in various business transactions, enhancing their companies’ growth. Operating discreetly, Kahan supplements entertainment lawyers and wealth managers, providing seamless full-service legal support. His achievements include facilitating the formation of AME, representing Suzanne Somers Companies in multiple ventures. His recent successes involve assisting Academy Award winners in sports franchise ownership and theater property acquisition, among others. Kahan’s leadership extends to mentoring young attorneys at Blank Rome and contributing to various legal and community organizations.

