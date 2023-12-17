Inspired by Inspirational Women

Tony Barletta, Managing Partner – The Nuvo Group

The Nuvo Group celebrates this year’s IW participants and their dedication.

On November 7, I had the honor of attending the 2023 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards.

I would like to share some information about the inspirational women at this event and thank the B2B Publishing team for inviting me to attend and be inspired.

Throughout history, women have made significant contributions to society, breaking barriers and inspiring others. They have shown immense strength, determination and resilience, becoming role models for generations to come. During the event, many such women came together to celebrate their achievements and discuss the roads that led to their success.

That day celebrated many diverse women from various walks of life and backgrounds. They each highlighted some of the struggles and hurdles they had to overcome to achieve great results and get to where they are today. Many became CEOs, CFOs, ambassadors, founders and brand creators.

Each of these women touched upon their “A-ha moments” and told stories about developing their ideas from apartments, garages or while working for others. Some immigrated to the U.S. to explore opportunities and faced challenges.

Many sought employment while raising families and developing their craft simultaneously. A recurring theme was offering suggestions they thought were overlooked, even though they could be industry game changers. Because they weren’t taken seriously, they went out on their own, improving products to help other women with their well-being, appearance or empowerment.

Many now educate others and advocate for a woman’s right to grow and succeed. Their courage and determination have inspired other women around the world - that was obvious by the attendees who celebrated their successes.

“If I can do it, so can you” was the recurring theme! We cannot overlook these achievements.

Many continue to shatter gender stereotypes and inspire other women to pursue their dreams with determination. It is also important to shed light on social issues and give voices to the voiceless.

The attendees make a positive impact on society by using their platforms as an inspiration to others.

These women, among many others, have left an indelible mark on history through their achievements and contributions. Their stories serve as a reminder that with determination, passion and resilience, anyone can overcome obstacles and make a difference. They continue to inspire and empower women to dream big and reach for the stars. Thank you L.A. Times B2B Publishing for not only inviting me but for celebrating these inspirational women.