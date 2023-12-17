NASA Awards $5 Million to Women’s Colleges Tackling STEM Gender Gap

Agency’s Minority University Research and Education Project spearheaded award slated to create equity and opportunity for women in science

As part of a Biden/Harris initiative, NASA will award more than $5 million in funding to seven Women’s Colleges and Universities (WCUs) to research and develop strategies that increase retention of women in STEM degree programs and careers. The agency’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) created the Women’s Colleges and Universities opportunity to help women overcome obstacles and barriers to working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. This award seeks to address the significant national gender gap and disparate experiences of women in STEM in the United States, both in higher education and the workforce.

“This is a very exciting first; we’re making strides to close the pervasive gender gap in STEM, and Women’s Colleges and Universities are well-positioned to help drive that positive change,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, a graduate from Wellesley College. “It’s more important than ever that we have brilliant, enthusiastic people entering the workforce and ready to take on the ambitious plans and challenges ahead.” Created in response to the White House Executive Order 14035, “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce,” this funding opportunity asked Women’s Colleges and Universities to take advantage of their expertise by developing programs that encompass academics, research, student support, college prep, career prep, mentoring and more. NASA aims to explore the unknown for all and values diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for the future STEM and agency workforce.

The gender gap is reflected in education and workforce data. Women earn 59% of undergraduate degrees compared to 41% of men, but only 10% of women’s degrees are in a STEM field, as reported by the National Center of Education Statistics. This pattern follows women into the workplace, where they represent about 47% of the workforce, but only 27% of STEM jobs, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Among women of color in STEM, fewer than one in 20 are scientists and engineers. At NASA, 26% of the agency’s scientists and engineers are women.

These programs were developed to factor in gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic status and other identities that can play a role in students’ career trajectories. Each awardee also will provide a guidebook of data, instructions and best practices to serve as a blueprint for other Minority-Serving Institutions and Women’s Colleges seeking to create similar programs.

MUREP is administered by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM), which creates opportunities for students to contribute to the agency’s work and grow their confidence in STEM.