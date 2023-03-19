Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer& Feld LLP

Professional Services

Consistently regarded as being among the entertainment industry’s top lawyers and dealmakers, Akin Gump entertainment and media partner Alissa Miller is widely recognized as a leader in her field for handling some of the industry’s highest-visibility deals between independent movie production companies and financial institutions, as well as for her innovative media and entertainment-focused pro bono practice.

A leader within the firm and the industry, Miller recently assumed the role of partner in charge of Akin Gump’s Los Angeles office and has served as a committed advocate for the entertainment industry during one of the most tumultuous times in recent memory: the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in early 2020, she co-led Akin Gump’s cross-practice efforts to assist a coalition of more than two dozen independent production companies in seeking COVID-19 relief aid to counterbalance pandemic-related shutdowns, which had a devastating economic effect on the independent content production industry.