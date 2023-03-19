Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

An innovator in the deal-making space, Anant Patel is a trusted advisor to the banking and finance industries because of his work in facilitating transactions. He has over 25 years of public accounting experience in the U.S. as well as his native U.K., and Anant leverages this extensive experience to advise buyers and sellers to achieve a favorable outcome for all parties involved.

Patel serves as the Advisory and Transaction Advisory Services Practice leader at GHJ, a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles. He is also the Global Transaction Advisory Services Leader for HLB, an international accounting network that represents over 38,000 accounting professionals across 157 countries. HLB member firms leverage its network to achieve cross-border deals. He has assisted on deals ranging from $20 million to $1.2 billion and is a certified merger & acquisition advisor.

