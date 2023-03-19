Rao_Arjun (Matt Petit/Image Group LA)

Partner

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Professional Services

With more than a decade of complex commercial litigation experience focused in the financial services sector, Arjun Rao has distinguished himself as a go-to litigator for some of the industry’s highest profile banking and financial services companies. He has built a national reputation for handling high stakes consumer class actions, as well as regulatory matters and government investigations.

Rao defends clients in a wide range of actions arising from lending and retail banking operations, including for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Truth-In-Lending Act, and numerous provisions of state law, including California’s Unfair Competition Law and Consumers Legal Remedies Act, and the Uniform Commercial Code. In addition, he has extensive experience representing clients in connection with automobile lending

