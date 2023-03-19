President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Commercial Bank of California

Commercial Banking

Ash Patel has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, and serves as chairman of the board, president, and CEO of Commercial Bank of California (CBC). He has evolved from a banker with an entrepreneurial drive to a seasoned CEO, focused on inspiring his team and clients to achieve their dreams. He leads by example and invests in building relationships and cutting-edge technology to enhance the client experience.

Patel focuses on human capital investments and inspires staff and clients to join his mission of increasing life wealth for all bank stakeholders. The initiative has yielded the formation of a top-notch banking team, a streamlined client experience, and an overall successful turnaround of the bank, which became a privately held billion-dollar bank in 2020. He and his team are highly focused on supporting underserved communities with banking products and opportunities for their businesses.

