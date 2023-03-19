SVP of Business Development

Juniper Square

Asset/Investment Management

Brandon Sedloff is the senior vice president of business development at Juniper Square, a provider of digital partnership enablement solutions for the private funds industry. In his current role, he manages executive engagement with institutional GPs and LPs, organizations that manage capital for some of the world’s largest endowments, non-profits, pensions, and sovereign wealth funds. Sedloff joined Juniper Square in 2016 as the founding revenue leader at the company, where he scaled the organization to a team of nearly 100 professionals engaged in business development, sales, account management, and solutions engineering, cultivating relationships with more than 1,700 client GPs who collectively manage more than 350,000 investors.

With Sedloff now at the helm of Juniper Square’s institutional business, the company has quickly made strides in improving transparency and access to private markets through its easy-to-use software and solutions that streamline fundraising, investment operations, and investor reporting for investment managers.