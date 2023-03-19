Brent E. Horstman

(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Professional Services

Brent Horstman is a partner and former leader of Sheppard Mullin’s Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in Los Angeles. He practices commercial law with a specialty in real and personal property, secured financings, and workouts. He also represents lenders, corporate borrowers, and private equity sponsors.

Horstman’s practice encompasses a wide range of debt financing types, including single-lender and syndicated credits; senior-secured; second-lien; mezzanine; unitranche; FF&E financings; merger and acquisition financings; recapitalizations and working capital loans; cross-border loans; and problem loan restructurings. He has worked on transactions involving industries that include a significant number of transactions in the hotel, gaming and leisure; media entertainment; mortgage banking; and healthcare industries. One example of a recent financing is his work representing Western Alliance Bank as administrative agent in connection with a $185 million syndicated term loan to Buena Vista Gaming Authority (BVGA).

