(alan weissman photography)

Managing Director

Merrill

Asset/Investment Management

Bruce Munster is a principal of the Munster Freeman Group, an M&A-focused wealth advisory practice within Merrill Private Wealth Management. Located in Century City and Denver, the Munster Freeman Group manages more than $3.5 billion as of October 31, 2022. Clients include inventors, entrepreneurs, professional entertainers, and professional investors, as well as the heads of investment banks and private equity firms. He and his team advise clients on their personal wealth management concerns related to M&A transactions in a variety of industries, including technology, specialty finance, consumer products, business services, and real estate.

Munster has garnered a number of national honors as a financial advisor. He earned his B.S. in business management and marketing from Cornell University, while he participated on the varsity wrestling team, worked part time, and raised a young family. His experiences as a young dad have greatly helped him both in life and business.