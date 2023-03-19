Bryan A. Kenny

President & Principal

Bandon Capital Advisors

Commercial Banking

With nearly 25 years of commercial real estate experience and over $1.5 billion in transactions, Bryan Kenny, president and principal of Bandon Capital Advisors, has established himself as a preeminent expert in mortgage banking and capital advisory.

Kenny started his commercial real estate career as owner of Green River Funding, where he brokered originating loans on multifamily and other commercial real estate properties to banks and CMBS lenders. He then served nearly 20 years with Sunrise Mortgage & Investment Co., where he solidified his professional reputation as being well-versed in transactions across all commercial real estate sectors. Harnessing his experience and extensive base of knowledge in mortgage banking and capital advisory, in May 2022, Kenny co-founded Bandon Capital Advisors, an experienced mortgage banking and capital advisory firm with more than 125 years of combined expertise among its partners and specialized relationship-driven approach to transactions.