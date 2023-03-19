President

The Change Company

Lending

Carlos P. Salas is president of The Change Company, a financial services company focused on serving underbanked borrowers and communities across the U.S. Since August 2021, he has served as CEO of Change Lending, LLC, its mortgage lending subsidiary, and as a director of The Change Company since August 2018.

Previously, Salas served as chief executive officer and president of COR Clearing LLC, a securities clearing firm serving FINRA-member broker-dealers, and chief of staff of Banc of California, Inc., a bank serving markets in the western U.S. Earlier in his career, he served as partner and co-founder of Dolphin Advisors, LLC, a private equity fund; as an investment banker at Credit Suisse First Boston and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, a U.S. investment bank; and as an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, a leading international law firm.