Managing Director & Co-Owner

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Investment Banking

Channing Hamlet is managing director and co-owner of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, a leading investment banking and valuation firm serving the middle market. He leads the Business Services Practice for Investment Banking and concurrently operates as the head of the Valuation Advisory Services Practice. Hamlet is a results-driven executive that has more than 25 years of experience advising business owners on management issues, transaction execution, and business valuation.

As one of the primary transactional bankers at Objective, Hamlet has personally closed over 25 sell-side transactions over the last five years and countless others throughout his career, ranging in size throughout the middle market. Due to his business development and M&A execution efforts, he has directly influenced tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Objective since his joining. In the past 12 to 18 months, Hamlet has closed multiple M&A transactions and completed numerous valuation engagements.

