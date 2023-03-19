Managing Director

Objective, Investment Banking

& Valuation

Investment Banking

Dan Shea is a managing director of Objective, a leading investment banking and valuation firm serving the middle market. He directs Objective’s Manufacturing & Distribution practice, a sector he has been involved in for nearly 30 years. Shea is a results-oriented leader with an extensive track record of success as an investment banker. He is adept at building relationships, developing business opportunities, determining and implementing strategic initiatives, leading teams, providing solutions to complex business issues, and executing and closing transactions in high pressure, high value and time-sensitive situations.

To date, Shea has closed in excess of 100 sale transactions with an aggregate valuation of $2.1 billion. In the last year, he has advised on several successful transactions including the high-profile sale of AEM, Inc. to Industrial Growth Partners (IGP). He is an established thought leader in terms of M&A and the manufacturing & distribution sector.