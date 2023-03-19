Darnel J. Bentz

Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

At KAR, Darnel Bentz focuses on the integration of alternative investment strategies and the customization of client financial plans. His strength is in developing new client relationships, which he believes ultimately leads to a higher quality and stronger bond. Bentz’s top goal for each individual client is for them to experience the highest-quality service, gain valuable peace of mind, and have confidence their life goals will be reached. He stresses that the only way for that to happen is through trust built from the very first meeting together and reinforcing that trust throughout the entire engagement with KAR.

When Bentz is outside of the office, he spends his time volunteering, whether that’s as a coach for his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams or managing endowment plans for a number of local non-profits.

