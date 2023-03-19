David Barnes

Senior Managing Director

JD Merit & Company

Investment Banking

David M.V. Barnes is a senior managing director at JD Merit and head of the Los Angeles office. He has over 30 years of investment banking experience, having closed over 350 M&A transactions with a combined enterprise value in excess of $10 billion.

Prior to joining JD Merit, Barnes was head of corporate development at Lumio, Inc. where he created, built, and financed the fourth-largest photovoltaic solar sales and installation company in the country. During his tenure with Lumio, he interviewed the owners of over 100 of the top solar sales and installation companies in the country, ultimately combining five of them into Lumio. Barnes helped recruit senior management for the company, assisted in integrating the five companies, and engaged his former firm, Houlihan Lokey, to provide the acquisition financing necessary to purchase and roll up all five PV solar companies.

