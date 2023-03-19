Senior Vice President - Senior Fiduciary Officer

Northern Trust

Asset/Investment Management

Derrith Chan is a senior vice president and senior fiduciary officer for the Los Angeles Region of Northern Trust’s Wealth Management segment. She is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the region’s fiduciary practice in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Santa Barbara, including administration of all trust relationships; management and mitigation of fiduciary risk; review of all proposed fiduciary appointments; and oversight of all court-related matters, including administrative petitions and fiduciary litigation. In addition, Chan works with select wealth management clients and their legal and tax advisors to implement integrated tax and estate plans, and goals-based wealth management strategies.

Chan has focused her entire professional career on the administration of personal fiduciary relationships, including inter vivos trusts, testamentary trusts, charitable trusts, guardianships, and conservatorships.

