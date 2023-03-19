Eric Andrew Gray

Managing Director

Merrill Lynch

Asset/Investment Management

Eric Gray has been advising high-net-worth families for 30 years and specializes in value-based financial planning, comprehensive estate planning services, asset allocation, discretionary investment management, concentrated stock management, and executive compensation. He is the chair of the Gray-Polverini Team Investment Committee and started his career at New England Digital, a start-up computer company that developed music, digital audio hardware, and software. Prior to moving to Merrill Lynch in 2000, Gray was a vice president at Goldman Sachs for eight years working with high-net-worth individuals.

Gray earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management. In addition, he attended the New England Conservatory of Music and studied percussion with Arthur Press of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He founded the Los Angeles Sailing Foundation, a 501c(3) organization which benefits underprivileged youth through sailing scholarships and collegiate regattas.

