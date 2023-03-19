Eugene N. Dunford

Senior Managing Director

Umpqua Bank

Commercial Banking

Gene Dunford is senior managing director of Umpqua Bank’s Los Angeles Corporate Banking Division. He joined in 2016 to establish its new corporate banking division in Los Angeles. A 25-year veteran of L.A.’s commercial banking scene, Dunford quickly assembled a seasoned team of corporate bankers with an average of 25 years each of middle market experience.

Dunford also built a book of business that easily exceeded Umpqua’s initial three-year lending goal. His rapid success in helping Umpqua grow their presence in L.A. has been a catalyst for the bank’s continued commercial business growth across the region. His team currently manages approximately $700 million in assets.

