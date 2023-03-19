(RON_MURRAY)

Managing Director

Kroll

Investment Banking

Farzad Mukhi is a managing director in the Consumer M&A practice at Kroll. His expertise is in executing complex transactions for middle-market businesses in the consumer products, food, restaurant, and retail segments. Farzad has advised the shareholders of numerous Los Angeles-based businesses on successful transactions, including Robbins Brothers, Baja Fresh, sbe, Eureka!, Turbo Wholesale Tires, and Neocell, among others.

Mukhi started with the firm as an analyst in 2005 and has risen all the way to managing director – serving as a great example to his younger colleagues. In addition, he is an active adviser to founders of early-stage consumer and food/beverage companies in the L.A. area as a sponsor of NaturallyLA. Also, Mukhi serves on the sponsorship and NextGen committees for the L.A. chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth.