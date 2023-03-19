Managing Partner

Avante Capital Partners

Private Equity

Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon’s journey in the financial world began when she was selected by a college professor who sent a handful of students to Wall Street yearly. She later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Shortly after, she and her business partner, Jeri Harman, formed Avante Capital Partners, where Simon serves as managing partner. She is responsible for identifying, executing, and managing investment opportunities at Avante Capital Partners. Currently, she manages the fund’s portfolio and new deal activities.

Simon is a longtime advocate and champion for women, minorities, the underserved, and the underrepresented. She holds leadership roles in several local and national non-profit organizations, including the Robert Toigo Foundation, the Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, and Westside Family Health Center in Los Angeles. In 2019, the Robert Toigo Foundation honored Simon with its prestigious Leadership Award for advancement of diversity and inclusion in the financial industry.