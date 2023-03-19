(BOHM)

Jacky Dilfer is a commercial and SBA lending expert. She’s a dedicated leader and trusted advisor, helping each of her clients grow their businesses, create job opportunities, and better serve their communities. Her vast experience in commercial lending extends two decades in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California, where she led Business Finance Capital’s (BFC’s) rapid growth as the organization’s executive director. Through Dilfer’s hard work and perseverance, BFC has consistently ranked among the top national institutions in SBA loan volume.

Under her leadership, BFC has funded more than 1,000 commercial real estate transactions for small- and medium- sized businesses since 2012. In the last decade, Dilfer has arranged more than $5 billion in commercial and SBA loans, cementing her position in the lending community as a go-to business consultant, strategist, and adviser.

