James F. Davidson

President & Founder

Avant Advisory Group, Inc.

Professional Services

Jim Davidson has more than 35 years of experience in business and corporate management, public accounting, management consulting, and corporate financial advisory. He is managing director, president, and founder of Avant Advisory Group, Inc. In that capacity, he leads the firm’s specialization practices in distressed & special situations – financial restructuring; operational turnarounds; mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory, (including financial and operational/business, IT, and tax due diligence); forensic accounting; fraud and corporate investigations; profitability/EBITDA improvement; CFO services & C-suite interim management; and corporate governance.

Davidson has been an investor, partner, shareholder, operating and financial executive, and member of the boards of directors of more than 25 companies, serving in various financial and executive positions, including president, CEO, CRO, COO, CFO, secretary-treasurer, chief accounting officer, and corporate controller. The executive positions in which he has served include public and private companies ranging from entrepreneurial to multi-billion-dollar firms.