Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer

Arixa Capital

Asset/Investment Management

Jan Brzeski founded Arixa Capital in 2006. Since its inception, Arixa has become a leading private real estate lender and investment manager, providing consistent and attractive risk-adjusted returns for accredited and institutional investors. In fact, he founded Arixa in order to reduce the unpredictable returns that so often come with investing in stocks or bonds.

Brzeski serves as managing director and chief investment officer of Arixa Capital. In this capacity, he has ultimate responsibility for the firm’s investment strategy, risk management, and operations. He has invested over $3 billion on behalf of Arixa’s investors and partners, originating more than 1,600 real estate investments. Brzeski is a regular speaker, moderator, and panelist at various industry conferences and events. Over the past 15 years, he has organized annual Real Estate Investment Roundtables at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

