Jeffrey A. Krieger

Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Jeff Krieger is a partner at Greenberg Glusker and a specialist in bankruptcy-related matters. He joined the firm in October 1991 after a stint as a summer associate during law school. He returned after graduation and became a partner in 1998.

Krieger’s practice is broad and encompasses both creditors and debtors, as well as various types of clients whose business dealings are potentially affected by financial distress, whether involving a vendor, customer, business partner, or other stakeholders. By combining strategic, high-level counsel with deep expertise in the procedural and substantive elements of bankruptcy law, he assists his clients in managing risks presented by bankruptcy proceedings and maximizing opportunities. Although he has counseled clients in a range of industries, real estate and entertainment (particularly real estate developers, production studios, and television companies) are two of Krieger’s primary industry verticals.