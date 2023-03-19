Photo by Steve Hockstein/HarvardStudio.com

Managing Partner, Origination

The Riverside Company

Private Equity

Jeremy Holland is managing partner at The Riverside Company, leading the Origination team across various funds/strategies in North America. He has been a private equity investor in Los Angeles for 24 years. His influence in the business community is driven by his tireless passion for helping others - he is best known for investing his time to make others successful. Anyone who works with Holland knows the enthusiasm, candor, and hard work he brings to every situation.

Holland joined Riverside in 2010, when the firm recruited him to switch from executing deals to focusing on originating new investment opportunities in the Western U.S. and Canada. He began his private equity career with Buttonwood Capital Group immediately after completing his undergraduate studies. Holland earned a B.S. degree in Finance from California State University Northridge.

