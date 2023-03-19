Managing Director

JPMorgan Chase

Professional Services

Jonathan Morales currently serves as the California head of Community & Business Development. In this capacity, he leads JPMorgan Chase’s financial health strategy throughout California, where his team works to build trust in underserved local communities while providing resources to help drive economic equity for Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. Through these efforts, his team has hosted more than 2,000 financial health events (including students and employees) and the team has also participated in/hosted more than 1,000 community service events. In the Greater Los Angeles Area alone, this amounted to 787 financial health events and roughly 500 community events.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, Morales is a big believer in “paying it forward” as he is an advocate of empowering employees to pursue opportunities for community involvement and mentorship.