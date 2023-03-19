Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Jonathan Shenson was the managing principal of his own law firm for nearly a decade. Before that, he was a partner at a nationally recognized bankruptcy boutique and also practiced in the bankruptcy and finance departments at a prominent Am Law 100 firm. In 2022, he joined Greenberg Glusker as a partner of the firm’s Bankruptcy, Reorganization, & Capital Recovery Group, as well as its Corporate Finance & Securities Department.

Shenson’s bankruptcy practice includes representation of debtors, secured creditors (including debtor in possession lenders), committees, acquirers and other parties in chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings and workouts, acquisitions, foreclosures, and assignments for the benefit of creditors. His practice also includes commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, including extensive experience in fraudulent conveyance and preference actions, and litigation in the areas of breach of contract, breach of duty, alter ego, successor liability, and lender liability.