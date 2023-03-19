Partner

Snell & Wilmer

Professional Services

Joshua Schneiderman is a corporate and securities partner in the Los Angeles office of Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm. He advises clients on a wide range of transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Also, he advises clients on matters related to franchising, including the establishment of new franchise systems and the expansion of existing ones nationally and internationally. In addition, he advises public and private companies on corporate governance matters.

Schneiderman is an instrumental member of the corporate and securities practice group who was voted into the partnership after just two years with the firm. He has served as lead counsel on several highly sophisticated mergers and acquisitions and financing matters, assisting clients with access to much needed capital in turbulent financial markets.